Robert Wares Buys 1,400,000 Shares of Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMT) Stock

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMT – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$280,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,283,192 shares in the company, valued at C$8,656,638.40.

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) Trading Up 17.6 %

CVE:KMT traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23. The stock has a market cap of C$18.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. Brunswick Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.25.

About Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V)

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

