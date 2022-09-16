Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.89. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,182. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

