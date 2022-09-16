Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 26,900 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $199,598.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,160,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,869,477.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner bought 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner bought 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner bought 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner bought 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $199,332.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner bought 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner bought 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $186,772.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $199,305.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner purchased 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $199,662.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner purchased 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $199,786.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner purchased 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $199,188.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RKT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.60. 7,300,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,907. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after buying an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

