Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.79. 17,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 678,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

