Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Roots Price Performance
OTCMKTS RROTF remained flat at $2.45 on Friday. Roots has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.
Roots Company Profile
