Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Roots Price Performance

OTCMKTS RROTF remained flat at $2.45 on Friday. Roots has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

