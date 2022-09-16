Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $495.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $515.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $547.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $379.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.33.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

