Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $16,895,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.22. 39,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

