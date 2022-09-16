Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPXGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Cineplex Price Performance

Shares of CPXGF opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

