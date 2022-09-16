Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,978,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,598,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,719,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,212,000 after buying an additional 135,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,898,000 after buying an additional 123,338 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,203,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. 2,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,666. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

