RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered RPT Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $9.12 on Monday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

