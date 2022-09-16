Rupiah Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $399,783.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 164.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,560.56 or 0.33369401 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 572.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00103102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00841957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,747,339,442 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

