S.A. Mason LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,880,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,080,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $75.60. 7,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

