S.A. Mason LLC Sells 96 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

3M Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MMM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.88. The stock had a trading volume of 54,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,887,004. 3M has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.