S.A. Mason LLC Trims Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,992,000 after buying an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,060. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Envestnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.