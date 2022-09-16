Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) target price on Safran in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Safran Stock Performance

EPA:SAF opened at €101.68 ($103.76) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €101.63. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($94.24).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

