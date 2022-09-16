Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 125.3% in August

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the August 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.9 days.

Safran stock remained flat at $102.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840. Safran has a 1 year low of $89.60 and a 1 year high of $142.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average is $105.87.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

