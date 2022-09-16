Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 125.3% in August

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the August 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.9 days.
Safran Price Performance
Safran stock remained flat at $102.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840. Safran has a 1 year low of $89.60 and a 1 year high of $142.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average is $105.87.
Safran Company Profile
