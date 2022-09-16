Sage Capital Advisors llc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,492,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,143,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,435,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $229.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

