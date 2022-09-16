Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 280 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

