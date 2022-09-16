Sage Capital Advisors llc Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.96.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $300.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.