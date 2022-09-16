Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Saker Aviation Services Trading Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS:SKAS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Saker Aviation Services has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and a consultant for a seaplane base.

