Samoyedcoin (SAMO) Market Cap Hits $34.73 Million

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Samoyedcoin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Samoyedcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Samoyedcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.73 million and $1.09 million worth of Samoyedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 157.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,985.61 or 0.30742812 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 567.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00850614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Samoyedcoin

Samoyedcoin launched on April 1st, 2021. Samoyedcoin’s total supply is 4,746,913,623 coins and its circulating supply is 3,657,134,467 coins. Samoyedcoin’s official website is samoyedcoin.com. The Reddit community for Samoyedcoin is https://reddit.com/r/SamoyedCoin. Samoyedcoin’s official Twitter account is @samoyedcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Samoyedcoin ($SAMO) is Solana’s Ambassador. The samoyed or самоед is a breed of dog originating from Eastern Europe.”

