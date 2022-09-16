Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,020.0 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPF remained flat at $46.10 during trading on Friday. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

