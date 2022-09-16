Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 93.8% in August

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.86) to €45.50 ($46.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.14. 35,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,527. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Sampo Oyj last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

