Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Deutsche Post stock opened at €35.77 ($36.50) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.13. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($42.16).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

