Sarcophagus Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $15,430.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 165.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.57 or 0.33338421 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 577.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00102841 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839456 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Sarcophagus
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
