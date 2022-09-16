Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $374.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.39. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12-month low of $282.50 and a 12-month high of $653.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDMHF shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €370.00 ($377.55) to €420.00 ($428.57) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €445.00 ($454.08) to €465.00 ($474.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €550.00 ($561.22) to €470.00 ($479.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.67.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

