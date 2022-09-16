Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Cut by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 121,693 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 33,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,994. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

