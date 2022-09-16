Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.42. 8,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,774. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

