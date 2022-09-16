Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Lowered by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

