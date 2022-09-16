Scotiabank Downgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Sector Perform

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 272,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

