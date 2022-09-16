Scotiabank Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$90.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.05.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DLMAF opened at $57.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.