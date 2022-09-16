Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Secom Stock Performance

Secom stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 96,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. Secom has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Secom had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Secom will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, and armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences.

