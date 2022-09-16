Secret (SCRT) Price Down 12.7% This Week

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Secret has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $171.18 million and $2.53 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00005308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000305 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

