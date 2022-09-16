Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in August

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,100 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,971.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCTBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Securitas AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 85 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Securitas AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCTBF remained flat at $8.14 during trading on Friday. Securitas AB has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

