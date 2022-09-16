Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 16.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sempra by 23.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Sempra by 53.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.18. 31,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,728. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.39.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.11.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

