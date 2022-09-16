Sequent Asset Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FQAL. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 264,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,627,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,171. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $42.49 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97.

