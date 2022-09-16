Serco Group’s (SRP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SRP. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.08) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 197.13 ($2.38).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 163.60 ($1.98) on Monday. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 0.94 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

