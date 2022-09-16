Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Serica Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SQZZF remained flat at $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. Serica Energy has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $8.00.
