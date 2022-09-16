Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Serica Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SQZZF remained flat at $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. Serica Energy has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $8.00.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

