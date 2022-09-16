Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $523.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.78.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 93.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 471,047 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 458.3% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,263,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $2,592,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

