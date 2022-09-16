Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Seritage Growth Properties Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of SRG stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $523.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.78.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 93.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Seritage Growth Properties
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.