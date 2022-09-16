Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 18th.

Service Stream Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Stream

In other Service Stream news, insider Peter Dempsey bought 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,290.00 ($66,636.36).

About Service Stream

Service Stream Limited engages in the access, design, build, installation, and maintenance of networks in Australia. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Utilities. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

