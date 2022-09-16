Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.70. 252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.
Severn Trent Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
