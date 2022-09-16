Shadows (DOWS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20,469.00

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Shadows has a total market cap of $301,690.07 and approximately $20,469.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shadows

Shadows was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. The official website for Shadows is shadows.link. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

