ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,952 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 5.3% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

DFAT traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $41.46. 892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,743. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03.

