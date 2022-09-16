Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the August 15th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

Shares of Sharps Technology stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21. Sharps Technology has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Sharps Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.