Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Rating) shares traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.20. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Shimadzu Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

About Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation manufactures and sells analytical and measuring instruments, medical systems, industrial machinery, and aircraft equipment worldwide. Its analytical instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, data management and software, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, materials testing and inspection, non-destructive testing, and balance products.

