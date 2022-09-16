Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) & Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) Critical Survey

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Kalera Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Shineco alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shineco and Kalera Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 4.89 -$31.44 million N/A N/A Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Kalera Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shineco.

This table compares Shineco and Kalera Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco -1,163.61% -68.33% -40.62% Kalera Public N/A -56.17% -9.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shineco and Kalera Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kalera Public has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.27%. Given Kalera Public’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than Shineco.

Summary

Kalera Public beats Shineco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco

(Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Kalera Public

(Get Rating)

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.