Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,700 shares, an increase of 130.9% from the August 15th total of 322,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 116.5 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.90. 2,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $75.73.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.