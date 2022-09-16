Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS) recently:

9/16/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

9/16/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

9/9/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/7/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

8/18/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $40.00.

8/8/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $31.00.

7/19/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. 61,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,262. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.15 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Shoals Technologies Group Inc alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 444.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 417,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 341,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 722,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 369,948 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after buying an additional 1,008,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.