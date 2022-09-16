Short Interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Rises By 95.1%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Up 1.6 %

Ambrx Biopharma stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 7,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 434,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 96,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

