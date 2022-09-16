Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Grows By 121.8%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a growth of 121.8% from the August 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMBVF. Citigroup upgraded Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Arca Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Arca Continental Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMBVF remained flat at $6.95 during trading on Thursday. 53 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. Arca Continental has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

